10.02.2022 23:01:00
Lilly will supply up to 600,000 doses of bebtelovimab to U.S. government in ongoing effort to provide COVID-19 treatment options
Bebtelovimab neutralizes Omicron as demonstrated by pseudovirus and authentic virus data Patients will continue to have no out-of-pocket costs for the medication INDIANAPOLIS , Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced an agreement with the U.S.
