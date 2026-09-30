Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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30.09.2026 14:34:20
Lilly's EBGLYSS Shows Rapid Skin Clearance And Symptom Relief In Phase 3b Study
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly (LLY) said EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) met the primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3b ADtouch study, showing significant improvements in skin clearance, itch and pain among adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe hand and foot atopic dermatitis.
EBGLYSS is an IL-13 inhibitor approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg).
In the 221-patient study, 53% of patients treated with EBGLYSS achieved clear or almost clear skin on their hands and feet at Week 16, compared with 27% on placebo.
Lilly also reported improvements in itch and pain as early as two and one weeks, respectively.
Nearly eight in 10 patients (77%) receiving EBGLYSS reported being satisfied or very satisfied with hand clearance at Week 16, compared with 40% receiving placebo.
Lilly said it has submitted the data to the FDA for consideration of a potential label update covering localized atopic dermatitis involving the hands and feet.
LLY closed Tuesday's trading at $1,184.63, down 0.01%.
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