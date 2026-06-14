Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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14.06.2026 09:15:00
Lilly's Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 45% when added to a venetoclax time-limited regimen in people with previously treated CLL/SLL
BRUIN CLL-322 is the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate superiority over a venetoclax-containing control arm in CLL, and, with the majority of patients previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor, reflects current practice patterns These data will be highlighted in a late-breaking oralWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
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