Lilly's Lebrikizumab - Corticosteroids Show Improvements In Disease Severity For Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) lebrikizumab combined with topical corticosteroids showed significant improvements in disease severity for atopic dermatitis, the company said in a statement.

Lebrikizumab, an investigational IL-13 inhibitor, also showed improvements in itch, sleep interference, and quality of life when combined with topical corticosteroids or TCS, compared to placebo plus TCS.

At 16 weeks, 70 percent of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) receiving lebrikizumab combined with standard-of-care topical corticosteroids achieved at least 75 percent improvement in overall disease severity (EASI-75) in the ADhere trial, the company said.

ADhere is a 16-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, global, Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lebrikizumab in combination with TCS initiated in 211 adult and adolescent patients with moderate-to-severe AD.

The company noted that Lebrikizumab significantly improved several areas of great importance to patients with atopic dermatitis, including skin and itch, in pivotal combination trial that met all primary and key secondary endpoints.

Lilly has exclusive rights for development and commercialization of lebrikizumab in the United States and the rest of the world outside Europe. Almirall has licensed the rights to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for the treatment of dermatology indications, including AD, in Europe.