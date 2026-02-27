Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

27.02.2026 14:11:00
Lilly's Olumiant (baricitinib) recommended by CHMP for approval of expanded use in the European Union for adolescents with severe alopecia areata
The positive opinion is based on data from the Phase 3 BRAVE-AA-PEDS study, in which 42% of patients with severe alopecia areata (AA) reached 80% or more scalp hair coverage at 36 weeks The study is the first and largest of its kind specifically designed to evaluate children and adolescents withWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
