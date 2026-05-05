Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 12:45:00

Lilly's Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz) is the first and only IL-23p19 to demonstrate durable disease clearance in ulcerative colitis through four years

In LUCENT-3, more than 60% of patients who achieved disease clearance at one year maintained it after four years of continuous Omvoh treatment Disease clearance is a high clinical bar in UC requiring simultaneous symptomatic, endoscopic and histologic remission INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2026Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten