Lilly's Retatrutide Delivered Significant Weight Loss, A1C Reduction In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported detailed Phase 3 TRIUMPH-2 results showing that Retatrutide delivered substantial weight loss and blood sugar reductions in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes.

Participants receiving Retatrutide 12 mg lost an average of 49.6 pounds (20.8%) over 80 weeks, which A1C was reduced by up to 1.6%. More than half of treated participants no longer met the BMI criteria for obesity at the end of the study.

Retatrutide is an investigational triple hormone receptor agonist designed to target GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon pathways. The drug is currently being evaluated for obesity, type 2 diabetes and related cardiometabolic conditions.

The findings were presented at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) and published in The Lancet.

LLY shares closed Tuesday's trading at $1,184.63, down 0.01%. In overnight trading, the stock is at $1,185.47, up 0.07%.