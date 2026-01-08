Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
08.01.2026 20:00:00
Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) used together delivered superior efficacy in first-of-its-kind Phase 3b trial for adults with active psoriatic arthritis and obesity or overweight
At 36 weeks, the TOGETHER-PsA study met its primary endpoint of 50% improvement in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) activity based on ACR50 in addition to ≥10% weight reduction with concomitant Taltz and Zepbound compared to Taltz monotherapy In a key secondary endpoint, use of Taltz and ZepboundWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
