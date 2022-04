Lilly's tirzepatide delivered up to 22.5% weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight in SURMOUNT-1

Participants taking tirzepatide lost up to 52 lb. (24 kg) in this 72-week phase 3 study 63% of participants taking tirzepatide 15 mg achieved at least 20% body weight reductions as a key secondary endpoint INDIANAPOLIS , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tirzepatide (5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg) achieved