Eli Lilly Aktie

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WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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29.09.2026 13:44:16

Lilly's Zepbound Shows Greater Weight Loss Than Wegovy HD In New Analysis

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Eli Lilly (LLY) said Zepbound 10 mg and 15 mg were associated with greater weight loss than Wegovy HD (semaglutide injection 7.2 mg) in a new indirect treatment comparison involving adults with obesity.

Zepbound (tirzepatide) is a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with certain weight-related health conditions. Wegovy HD is a higher-dose formulation of semaglutide used for weight management.

The analysis compared data from Lilly's SURMOUNT-1 trial with results from the STEP UP program. At 72 weeks, participants taking Zepbound 15 mg had an average 4.5% greater reduction in body weight than those receiving Wegovy HD under the treatment-regimen analysis. Under the efficacy analysis, the difference was 1.8% and did not reach statistical significance.

According to Lilly, participants taking Zepbound 15 mg also had more than three times the odds of achieving at least a 20% reduction in body weight compared with Wegovy HD. However, the company noted that some differences varied depending on the statistical analysis used.

The comparison was indirect and did not directly compare Zepbound 15 mg against Wegovy HD. Lilly also cited results from the SURMOUNT-5 head-to-head trial, in which Zepbound 10 mg and 15 mg produced greater average weight loss than Wegovy 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg.

Lilly closed Monday's trading at $1,184.78, up 0.11%. In the pre-market trading the stock is at $1,186.35, up 0.03%.

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