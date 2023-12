Lilly's Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) achieved additional 6.7% weight loss following a 36-week open-label lead-in period, for a total mean weight loss of 26.0% from study entry over 88 weeks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.

Zum vollständigen Artikel

People who were randomized to placebo following the lead-in period experienced mean weight regain of 14.8% at 88 weeks, indicating Zepbound led to sustained weight loss compared to placebo Full results from the SURMOUNT-4 study were published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Eli Lilly and Co. ">