Lilt Honored As Double Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Company recognized with Silver in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning category, and Bronze in Company of the Year category

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading global experience platform enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning category and Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Computer Software - Small category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

Panel judges highlighted the unique capabilities of the Lilt Platform, noting that "Lilt's innovative global experience platform is helping employees and customers feel at home through translated text in their native languages. They have found a great application of AI for personalizing content."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

For more information about Lilt and its translation solutions, please reach out to contact@lilt.com.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilt-honored-as-double-stevie-award-winner-in-2022-american-business-awards-301539156.html

SOURCE LILT