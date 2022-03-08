LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate International Women's Day 2022, LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has launched a smart outfit to match the newly launched SOS Shirt in lily white and the Wide-legged Silk Pant in black. Pairing up with an intricate brown Stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf, which is covered in LILYSILK's iconic lily flower print for a comfy and stylish look, the brand is hoping to inject a modern spirit into classic women.

LILYSILK's new iconic design, the SOS shirt is inspired by menswear and made of 22 momme Charmeuse silk. It is a timeless classic and is simply a must-have for the modern woman's wardrobe. The Wide-legged Silk Pant, meanwhile, comes in a stunning culotte cut, with the double georgette composition letting wearers move with ease and grace.

The outfit perfectly demonstrates how LILYSILK pieces can be effortlessly mixed and matched to create a sophisticated, comfortable ensemble.

"As an iteration of our best-selling Basic Concealed Placket Silk Shirt, the SOS Shirt is the perfect fusion of a contemporary spirit and timeless design. In doing so, we are weaving together modern classics for today's women, empowering them with the confidence to live spectacularly. With LILYSILK, you can show the world the independent, mysterious, and charming woman that lies within," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK.

Having been worn by leading women in Hollywood such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev, LILYSILK celebrates female empowerment this International Women's Day. With the LILYGIRL identity anchored in strong, sensual womanhood, LILYSILK will continue to craft even more sophisticated and striking creations, which inspire the confidence to be oneself.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilysilk-celebrates-female-empowerment-this-international-womens-day-301497649.html

SOURCE LILYSILK