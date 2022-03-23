LIMACORPORATE INTRODUCES L.E.A.R.N. THE NEW PLATFORM FOR A UNIQUE MEDICAL EDUCATION EXPERIENCE

UDINE, Italy, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limacorporate S.p.A., leading global orthopedic manufacturer, is proud to introduce L.E.A.R.N. - LimaCorporate's Education and Resource Network. L.E.A.R.N. is a new and unique medical education experience, platform and network supporting surgeons in restoring the eMotion of Motion for their patients. Surgeons will be able to set up their own customized pathway for an improved learning experience according to their personal academic needs and expectations.

Since its foundation, the company has always believed in the power of medical education. Events like SkillsLABs, Surgeon 2 Surgeon meetings, Focus Sessions, Factory Tours where surgeons interact on a one-to-one basis with engineers behind design and manufacturing, and Lima Online Education, have established a strong base to take Medical Education to the next level and to build a network of surgeons that can rely on one another for sharing their experience and know-how.

With the support of a dedicated website and the local teams, surgeons can design their own program, choose virtual or in-person training and establish a new network. L.E.A.R.N. represents a global initiative where surgeons can connect and create their unique educational experience based on their needs.

"We feel that as a company it is our responsibility to favor the creation of a positive environment where surgeons can choose what's best for them and their patients, while also engaging with leading surgeons from around the world to address specific pathologies." said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of LimaCorporate. "Favoring collective intelligence is the only way to move forward in the business and transform orthopedics for better outcomes in patients and restore the eMotion of Motion. Let's L.E.A.R.N. together, let's L.E.A.R.N. from each other."

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic company, focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, which advances patient centred care. Its pioneering technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates directly in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.limacorporate.com

