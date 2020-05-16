Lime Connect Pathways Scholarship for High School Seniors with Disabilities

NEW YORK, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lime Connect (Lime) believes strongly in the potential of high school students who happen to have all types of disabilities, and is committed to supporting their future. In 2019, we were pleased to launch our inaugural Pathways Scholarship designed for current high school seniors who are pursuing a degree at a four-year university or college in either the U.S. or Canada. 2020 scholarship applications are open, and are due by Monday, May 25, 2020.

Tom Wilson, Lime Connect global board chair, said, "Access to higher education can be a game-changer for young people who happen to have disabilities, and we're proud to recognize the achievements of our outstanding Pathways Scholars with these awards." Recipients of the Lime Connect Pathways Scholarship each receive $1,000 in support of their university/college studies. The awards are merit-based, but financial need will be taken into consideration.

The Pathways Scholarship is funded through proceeds from the annual Lime Connect Century Ride. Find out how you can participate to support next year's scholarship recipients. Click here to learn more about the Century Ride.

Eligibility Requirements:

Have, or consider themselves to have a visible or invisible disability*

Current high school senior in the U.S. or Canada graduating in the Spring or Summer of 2020

graduating in the Spring or Summer of 2020 Accepted to, or applied and awaiting acceptance to, a 4-year university or college in the U.S. or Canada for the 2020-2021 academic year

for the 2020-2021 academic year Intending to be enrolled full time in that 4-year university or college in Fall 2020

*An individual with a disability is defined as someone who has, or considers themselves to have, a long-term, or recurring, issue that impacts one or more major activities that others may consider to be a daily function); this definition also includes the perception among others that a disability exists. We know that 90% of disabilities on campus are invisible, and candidates with all disabilities are encouraged to apply.

How to apply:

Applicants will apply online via The Lime Network and provide general background information, a resume/CV, and answer to one essay question related to living successfully with a disability. Those applicants who are selected as finalists will submit letters of reference.

For more detail regarding the process, read stories of previous Scholars, and to apply, go here.

Lime Connect is a not for profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement. The organization's focus is to attract, prepare and connect high potential university students and alumni for scholarships, a Fellowship Program, Foundations Program and internships and full time careers with their corporate partners – the world's leading corporations. This work showcases the vast strengths and benefits that are found in disabilities and provides individuals who happen to have disabilities with the tools, access and confidence to realize their dreams. For more information on Lime Connect, visit http://www.limeconnect.com.

