Liminal Announces New Principal Advisor

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community, announced today the addition of Ryan Cox as a Principal Advisor. The Liminal team is proud to grow their elite technology experts to help the company achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion. The addition to Liminal's team is a direct result of the organization's focused commitment in partnering with globally recognized leaders who play a key role in accelerating innovation and growth in an evolving marketplace. Principal Advisors will work in tandem with Liminal's advisory services team, focused on supporting its clients with transaction services, growth strategies, go-to-market, and market intelligence.

Liminal's Principal Advisors team grows by decades of experience, adding industry leadership in digital identity

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan as a Principal Advisor and member of our extended team," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "Ryan's expertise spans well beyond the realm of digital identity. I've gotten to know Ryan over the past half-decade as an industry insider with a unique skill set focused on bringing together the best technologies within the space to deliver amazing experiences. His international go-to-market experience is an invaluable asset to our global partners and clients as they assess their strategic positions within the market. We look forward to having him as part of the team, servicing our clients in the US and abroad."

Ryan brings thirty years of growth company experience to Liminal, along with a skill set spanning sales, product, strategy, operations, and business development. He has proven success in scaling small companies with big ideas, including Oracle, Ariba (SAP), Gracenote (Sony), Crowdflower (Appen), and DocuSign. Most recently, Ryan held multiple VP roles at DocuSign, with an emphasis on portfolio expansion, international growth, and ancillary TAM. Specific to identity, he shaped the company's strategy and assembled the eSignature industry's most comprehensive and multi-modal partner ecosystem (PKI, eID, BankID, Doc IDV, MFA, biometrics, and more).

"I'm a firm believer that trusted identity is a bedrock component of our increasingly digital futures," said Ryan Cox. "We face two massive challenges online; the erosion of trust and the explosion of fraud. Both challenges are directly related to the allowance of anonymity within key online experiences. Trusted digital identities will become one of the most important technologies of our lifetime. I am honored to join Liminal in helping their clients at such a pivotal time for this industry."

ABOUT LIMINAL:

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

