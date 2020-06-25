Limited-time Financing and Leasing Specials on New Honda Vehicles at Virginia Dealership

WINCHESTER, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Honda—a dealership in Winchester, VA that serves the Frederick County area—is offering financing and leasing specials on eligible new Honda vehicles. There is a 90-day payment deferral when financing any new Honda vehicle. APR rates are as low as 0.9%. Similarly, select new Honda vehicles are available for lease with zero-down payment. These specials are only available for a very limited time. They expire Monday, July 6, 2020. Interested parties are encouraged to act quickly.

Every new 2019 or 2020 Honda vehicle is eligible for the 90-day payment deferral (available to well-qualified buyers). 0.9%-APR financing is available on the following 2019 Honda models: Accord, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Passport and Pilot. The following 2020 Honda vehicles are also available at 0.9%-APR: HR-V, Insight and Odyssey. Other 2020 Honda vehicles are eligible for 1.9%-APR financing, including: Accord, Civic Coupe, Civic Si Coupe, Civic Hatchback, Civic Sedan, Civic Si Sedan, Clarity, CR-V, Fit, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline.

Eligible 2020 models for the $0-down leasing special are: the 2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT, the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback CVT, the 2020 Honda CR-V LX 2WD, the 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD, the 2020 Honda HR-V LX 2WD and the 2020 Honda HR-V LX AWD. This $0-down leasing special includes $0 down payment, $0 security deposit, $0 due at signing and $0 first month payment. All eligible leases have a 36-month duration.

To learn more about available financing and leasing specials, visit mymillerhonda.com. The Miller Honda dealership can be reached at 855-463-5452 or by visiting 3985 Valley Pike, Winchester.



SOURCE Miller Honda