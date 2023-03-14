Limited Time Offer: Southwest Airlines Announces Rapid Rewards Booking Offer, Saving 20% Off Base Fares For Spring Travel

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) award-winning Rapid Rewards® program launched a promotional offer giving its Members more ways to save on their next flight. Rapid Rewards Members who book a flight using Rapid Rewards points today through March 16, 2023, can save 20% off base fares for all bookings with points (domestic and international) for travel now through May 24, 2023. Members can use SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking to receive the discount. Full terms and conditions for this offer are available on Southwest.com®.1

"We're continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members by offering more ways to make their points go further and always providing low fares," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "This points booking offer allows Southwest to thank our Members for their loyalty while getting them to the people and places that matter most in their lives."

Join Rapid Rewards

The Southwest Rapid Rewards™ program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

RAPID REWARDS PROMO TERMS & CONDITIONS 1Book a Southwest® flight on Southwest.com or swabiz.com using your Rapid Rewards points from March 14, 2023, through March 16, 2023, and receive 20% off when a Member flies between March 14, 2023, and May 24, 2023 (the "Promotional Period"). Members can enter code SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking. The offer is valid for domestic and international travel. The 20% promotion code savings are valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away®, Wanna Get Away PlusTM, Anytime, and Business Select® fares booked with Rapid Rewards points from March 14, 2023, through March 16, 2023, flown during the Promotional Period, and is applied before taxes and fees. Savings are reflected in the price when entering the multiuse code SAVE20NOW in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com and swabiz.com. There are no blackout dates. This discount is only available through Southwest.com and swabiz.com. The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for flights booked March 14, 2023, through March 16, 2023, and taken on the dates within the Promotional Period. If one segment of the trip is outside the Promotional Period and one is within the Promotional Period, only the portion of travel falling within the Promotional Period will be discounted. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate the qualification for this promotion. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, flight credit, or Southwest® gift card. When traveling on reward travel, the Member will receive all fare product features except for earning Rapid Rewards points. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in points used. Points' bookings are subject to change until ticketed. If you cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the flight, any remaining unused points will be returned to the Member's Rapid Rewards account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously-booked flight, or changed to a previously-booked flight. The discount is not valid on group travel, Southwest Vacations®, and government fares.

