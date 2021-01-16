Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Expires

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2021 PRNewswire/-- A limited time offer operating under St Kitts and Nevis'Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has now expired. Introduced late last year, the temporary discount enabled families of up to four to acquire citizenship for US$150,000 rather than US$195,000. Since 1984, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has been opening its doors to high net-worth individuals and their immediate family to become citizens once investing through the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) route. The SGF facilitates the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship.

Aside from obtaining citizenship and a second passport, the Programme offers a wealth of benefits for economic citizens and their families. This includes access to 156 destinations, alternative business prospects, and the invaluable option of passing down citizenship for generations to come establishing you and your family's future legacy. Applicants also have the option to reside in the country with full living and working rights. However, applicants must first go through strict due diligence checks to ensure that only investors of the highest moral standing are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the Programme's international reputation.

The importance of keeping the family unit together is reflected in the Programme's evolution. Not only has the Programme introduced a discount for families but recently, the dual-island nation announced that it would be permitting siblings to be included in an application. "The siblings concept is one to ensure that the whole family is included in an application and that we bring everyone along. With the siblings, it's up to the age of 30 so the brother or sister of the main applicant or the spouse can qualify in that application. The cost of adding a sibling would be $20,000 under the Sustainable Growth Fund," Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit said during a webinar with the Economic Times.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been operating the world's longest-running CBI Programme for nearly four decades. Its extensive experience within the investment migration realm has secured its international standing as a 'Platinum Standard' brand. The 2020 CBI Index, an annual independent study published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, highlighted the Programme's ease of processing, due diligence, and citizenship timeline as some of the reasons for its popularity.

