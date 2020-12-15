Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Expires in One Month

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- A temporary discount for families applying to St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is set to expire in one month on the 15thJanuary 2021. The limited time offer enables families of up to four to acquire citizenship for the same price as a single applicant, from $195,000 to $150,000. Introduced earlier this year, the reduction only applies under the Programme's Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) – the most straightforward route to second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis operates the world's oldest CBI Programme, established in 1984. For over three decades, the dual-island nation has been providing investors and their families a route to second citizenship once making an economic contribution to the SGF. After successfully passing the necessary background checks, applicants and their families gain access to a surplus of benefits including increased travel freedom to nearly 160 countries and territories. Other advantages include the right to live and work in the country, alternative business prospects and the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come establishing your family's future legacy.

Additionally, St Kitts and Nevis also recently introduced a set of changes enabling investors to include siblings in an application: "The sibling's concept is one to ensure that the whole family is included in an application and that we bring everyone along. With the siblings, it is up to the age of 30, so the brother or sister of the main applicant or spouse can qualify in the application," said Les Khan, CEO of the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Unit, during a recent webinar.

With extensive experience in the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has come to be recognised as the industry's Platinum Standard brand: "We have a history, and the history supports the fact that we are Platinum. We are the best in the market," said Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

St Kitts and Nevis continues to perform well in the CBI Index, an annual ranking of CBI Programmes offered across the globe conducted by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine. This year, the dual-island nation scored top marks for its processing times, stringent due diligence framework, its lack of mandatory travel requirements, citizenship timeline and for its certainty of product.

