Limited time VPN Promotion for HGC Broadband customers

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Broadband, the home broadband service offered by HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), announced today the launch of a limited time VPN promotion, offering selected HGC Broadband customers with Surfshark a 6-month VPN Service Plan to meet the increasing demand for strong cybersecurity and ensure they can enjoy the digital world with much more ease.

Protect the privacy online without geo-restrictions

Surfshark VPN service adds an extra layer of security to safeguard the identity of netizens. The advantages include:

Protection from malware and phishing attempts, and free from ads and trackers.

Protection from data theft, tracking, surveillance, and commercial targeting

Users can stream global content and not miss their favorite shows when travelling

Single account enables connection for an unlimited number of devices

In addition, HGC Broadband customers can purchase a 12-month Surfshark VPN service at a 78% discount#(12-month Surfshark VPN service plan original price $1111.8) between now and 21 December. For registration or inquiries, please refer to https://www.hgcbroadband.com/en/value-added-service/vpn.

Ben Wu, Director – Consumer & Mass Market, HGC, said, "At HGC, we have been paying close attention to market trends and customers' needs. Cybersecurity has become a very important issue and is increasingly in demand. It literally affects all sectors and is especially important now with many of our customers working from home and shopping online during the pandemic. We will give out the free VPN service to selected customers and offer HGC Broadband customers the opportunity to purchase a VPN service at a discounted price, hoping to alleviate online security issues and worries and ensure customers can enjoy a safe and happy digital life."

*First come first served, while stock lasts.

#Offers are subjected to relevant terms and conditions, please refer to https://www.hgcbroadband.com/en/value-added-service/vpn

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides a broad range of advanced telecommunications and ICT services. Headquartered in Hong Kong and operating 23 overseas offices on five continents, it provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and adding the latest technologies and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)