29.12.2022 03:18:10
Limited Twitter outage rattles users
THOUSANDS of Twitter users reported an outage on Wednesday, according to tracking sites Downdetector.com and Netblocks, but the issue appeared to be resolving, with error messages and missing tweets reappearing.At the peak of the outage, at about 0035 GMT, DownDetector said more than 10,000 people reported problems with the platform, which is now owned by the mercurial billionaire Elon Musk.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
