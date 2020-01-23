Linc Housing and National CORE Join Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. to Break Ground on 101 New Affordable and Supportive Homes

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-developers National Community Renaissance (National CORE) and Linc Housing, both California-based nonprofits, today joined Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Jr., and other partners to celebrate the start of construction at the site of Fairview Heights Apartments. The all-new affordable housing apartment complex will bring 101 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes to Inglewood, including 50 units for people who have experienced homelessness, 50 units for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, and one manager's unit.

"When this is built, we'll have 100 affordable apartments – half for people transitioning off the streets, and the other half for people struggling to get by," said Supervisor Ridley-Thomas. "This is the kind of transit-oriented development that our region needs, and we simply can't build it fast enough." The 1.44-acre site, located at 923 East Redondo Blvd in Inglewood, is owned by the County of Los Angeles.

"This apartment community fulfills our continuing commitment to provide opportunity and housing for those of low income and allows the homeless to become housed," said Mayor Butts. "I thank Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Linc Housing and National CORE for partnering with Inglewood to produce such a magnificent project."

Fairview Heights Apartments will include two four-story Spanish-style buildings with open spaces to promote resident interaction. The community will have on-site parking, bike storage, community room with computer lab, offices for case management, tot lot, and an outdoor courtyard with a picnic area. The new complex will incorporate a variety of energy efficiency, water conservation and sustainable building features that promote healthy living and help residents reduce their utility expenses.

"Homelessness ends when we have enough supportive and affordable housing for everyone," said Michael Ruane, executive vice president of National CORE. "We're proud to partner with Linc Housing to be part of the solution by bringing these much needed new homes to Inglewood."

Partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and The People Concern will allow Linc and National CORE to serve the 50 formerly homeless households with intensive case management services, while all future residents will have access to life-enhancing services through Linc's resident services program.

"We know that providing an affordable home is the first step to ending homelessness and creating housing stability for low-income families," said Rebecca Clark, Linc Housing president and CEO. "We also know it takes supportive services to ensure our residents thrive, which is why we're committed to working with our partners long term so this new community succeeds for decades to come."

Intensive case management services include mental health and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance abuse counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources. Linc resident services will support all residents with a variety of programs to promote community, health and wellness.

In addition to the new homes, the ground level will also have 7,394 square feet of commercial retail and community-serving retail space to create opportunities for local businesses and community organizations. The location is in walking distance to surrounding community amenities, including the nearby Edward Vincent Junior Park and the Fairview Heights Metro Station due to open later this year.

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources including $11.5 million from the Los Angeles County Development Authority (Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Mental Health Housing Program Funds, Measure H Funds, and Proposition A – L.A. County District Two), as well as a conventional loan and tax credit equity from Bank of America.

The new community was designed by KFA Architecture and will be built by National CORE's construction division. The development is due to be completed in late 2021.

About Linc Housing Corporation

Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create more than 8,000 homes in 80 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has 35 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.

About National CORE

National Community Renaissance, based in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., is one of the nation's largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing. CORE manages nearly 9,000 affordable, senior and market-rate units in California, Texas and Florida. Over its nearly two decade history, the Hope through Housing Foundation has provided more than 2 million hours of transformational social services such as financial literacy training, senior wellness, and preschool and afterschool programs. For more information on National CORE and Hope through Housing, please visit http://www.nationalcore.org.

Note to editors: Artists' renderings and groundbreaking event photos available on request.

SOURCE Linc Housing