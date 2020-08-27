Linc Housing Partners with SIPA to Build a Modern Mixed-Use Development with 63 New Supportive, Affordable Apartments in Historic Filipinotown

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linc Housing has partnered with Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) to build HiFi Collective, a new five-story building that will feature 63 supportive housing units and one manager's unit as well as SIPA's offices, programming space, community cultural center, and the John Eric Swing Small Business Center. SIPA headquarters will occupy the entire first floor while upper levels will house private affordable housing apartments. The new studio apartment homes are for qualified families and individuals who have experienced homelessness.

"This permanent supportive housing project hits the mark on many levels: we're providing 63 units of housing for the formerly homeless in the area; we are collaborating with a Filipino service organization with a long-standing commitment in the community; and we're honoring John Eric Swing, whose positive contributions to Historic Filipinotown have left an indelible mark in the neighborhood," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell. "I want to thank Linc Housing and Search to Involve Pilipino Americans for the collaboration with my office to bring this much needed amenity to residents in the 13th District."

The site for HiFi Collective, 3200 West Temple Street in Los Angeles, is located at the western gateway to Historic Filipinotown (HiFi). In addition to creating much needed affordable housing in the district, the project is envisioned as a cultural landmark for the developing HiFi district. HiFi Collective will transform SIPA's current office building into a dynamic, mixed-use structure with the 6,100-square-foot ground floor anchored by SIPA's new national headquarter offices.

In addition to SIPA offices, the new space will allow SIPA to expand its community programming. The ground floor will include a 2,700-sq-ft. multi-purpose space and professional grade kitchen, as well as the new John Eric Swing Small Business Center, featuring resources and incubator spaces for entrepreneurs and small business owners interested in working in HiFi or with the Fil-Am community. SIPA recently announced the John Eric Swing Small Business Center in honor of SIPA's executive director and beloved community leader who died of COVID-19 in June.

"This vital redevelopment at SIPA has been several years in the making and marks the beginning of a turning point for Historic Filipinotown," said Jennifer Taylor, head of real estate, SIPA board of directors. "We are grateful to all who have made this progress possible, including our partners at Linc, Mayor Garcetti, Councilman O'Farrell, our Historic Filipinotown neighborhood, and the greater Filipino American community. Thank you for your continuing support of SIPA as we move forward in our goal to change lives for the better."

The new community will have 63 studio apartment homes and one two-bedroom manager's unit. The building's residents will have private access to several amenities, including a community room, computer lab, community kitchen, indoor bike parking, laundry, outdoor deck, and offices for supportive services. The location is convenient to public transportation, shopping, and other services.

With funding support from Los Angeles County, residents will receive intensive case management to help ensure they thrive. Supportive services will include mental health and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance abuse counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

"We do our best work when we understand the community and the needs of the neighborhood, and our partnership with SIPA marries their deep community knowledge with LINC's expertise in affordable housing development, " said Rebecca Clark, president and CEO, Linc Housing. "SIPA's mission aligns with Linc's. We're both committed to improving neighborhoods and empowering people to make positive contributions to the community. We're excited to know that SIPA will be bringing the cultural community center to life for everyone in the neighborhood."

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources including construction and permanent loans from Bank of America, $12.7 million in HHH Funds managed by the Housing + Community Investment Department of the City of Los Angeles (HCIDLA), $6.8 million from the Los Angeles County Development Authority (No Place Like Home funds), and tax credit equity from Raymond James. The project will receive rental subsidy from the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. The California Endowment provided predevelopment support. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services will provide funding for supportive services.

HiFi Collective was designed by D33 Design & Planning, with cultural design by Synthesis Design + Architecture (SDA). It will be built by Walton Construction Inc. Construction of affordable housing has been designated an essential activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the construction team will follow recommended safety protocols to keep the job site safe. The development is due to be completed in early 2022. All supportive, affordable apartments will be filled through referrals from the County of Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System (CES).

About Linc Housing Corporation

Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create nearly 8,500 homes in 85 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has 36 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.

About SIPA

Since 1972, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the multicultural district of Historic Filipinotown and the greater Filipino American community. As one of the oldest and largest Fil-Am non-profits in the United States, SIPA is widely known as an ambassador of Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles, where it is headquartered and where all are welcome. Led by Fil-Am business and community leaders, SIPA provides youth services and programming, family health and human services, small business counsel, arts and cultural education, events and resources. More about SIPA is available at https://sipacares.org.

SOURCE Linc Housing