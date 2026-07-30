Lincoln Electric Holdings Aktie
WKN: 908231 / ISIN: US5339001068
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30.07.2026 13:51:08
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $158.519 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $143.396 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.220 million or $2.93 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $1.219 billion from $1.088 billion last year.
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $158.519 Mln. vs. $143.396 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.219 Bln vs. $1.088 Bln last year.
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