(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $136.02 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $140.22 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146.64 million or $2.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136.02 Mln. vs. $140.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.07 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.