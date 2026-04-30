Lincoln Electric Holdings Aktie
WKN: 908231 / ISIN: US5339001068
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30.04.2026 13:50:09
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Q1 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $136.38 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $118.48 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $138.45 million or $2.47 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $1.121 billion from $1.004 billion last year.
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $136.38 Mln. vs. $118.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.121 Bln vs. $1.004 Bln last year.
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