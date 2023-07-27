27.07.2023 13:49:21

Lincoln Electric Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric (LECO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $137.331 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $127.823 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of $142.232 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.060 billion from $969.589 million last year.

Lincoln Electric earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $137.331 Mln. vs. $127.823 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.36 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.32 -Revenue (Q2): $1.060 Bln vs. $969.589 Mln last year.

