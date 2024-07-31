Lincoln Electric Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Acquires Vanair Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) reported second quarter net income of $101.7 million, or earnings per share of $1.77 compared with $137.3 million, or $2.36 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $134.3 million, or $2.34 per share compared with $142.2 million, or $2.44 per share. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter sales decreased 3.7% to $1.022 billion reflecting a 4.4% decrease in organic sales and a 1.2% benefit from acquisitions. Analysts on average had estimated $1.02 billion in revenue.

Separately, Lincoln Electric announced that it has acquired Vanair Manufacturing, a privately held, Michigan City, Indiana-based, manufacturer of mobile power solutions serving the U.S. service truck market. Vanair's results will be reported in the Americas Welding Segment.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.