21.02.2023 13:59:59
Lincoln Electric Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Organic Sales Up 14.3%
(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) reported fourth quarter net income of $109.1 million, or earnings per share of $1.87 which included special item after-tax net charges of $4.1 million or $0.07 per share. This is compared with prior year period net income of $74.4 million, or $1.25 per share. Excluding items, fourth quarter adjusted net income was $113.2 million, or $1.94 per share compared with $96.2 million, or $1.61 per share, in the prior year period. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter 2022 sales increased 10.3% to $930.9 million. Organic sales increased 14.3%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $922.98 million in revenue.
