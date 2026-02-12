Lincoln Electric Holdings Aktie

Lincoln Electric Holdings Aktie

WKN: 908231 / ISIN: US5339001068

12.02.2026 14:11:37

Lincoln Electric Q4 Net Profit Slips On Higher Tax, Interest Expenses; Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.(LECO), a manufacturer of welding products, arc welding equipment, welding accessories, and others, on Thursday reported a decline in net income, due to increased income tax and interest expenses. However, the company registered a rise in sales.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, Lincoln Electric posted a net income of $136.022 million, or $2.45 per share, less than $140.229 million, or $2.47 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, income was $146.6 million, or $2.65 per share, compared with $146 million, or $2.57 per share, a year ago.

Income tax expense moved up to $36.639 million from the previous year's $26.824 million. Pre-tax income was $172.661 million, up from $167.053 million a year ago. Operating income stood at $184.340 million as against $177.017 million in 2024. Interest expense climbed to $13.167 million from last year's $11.372 million.

Lincoln Electric posted sales of $1.078 billion, higher than $1.022 billion a year ago. This increase in sales reflects a benefit from acquisitions and favorable foreign exchange.

LECO was up by 1.38% at $294.52 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

