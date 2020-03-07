Lincoln Heights substation equipment failure

OTTAWA, March 7, 2020 /CNW/ - At 2:30 a.m., March 7, 2020, approximately 12,000 customers lost power due to a pole fire that caused equipment failure at the Lincoln Heights substation. The fire was contained by emergency services, and no one was injured.

Hydro Ottawa crews are working alongside our counterparts at Hydro One Networks to assess the damage before performing restoration. At this time, Hydro Ottawa is unable to provide an estimated time of restoration for customers.

When power outages occur, Hydro Ottawa's first priority is to respond to any unsafe conditions and then restore electrical service to our customers as quickly as possible.

To find out the current status, please follow Hydro Ottawa's Twitter account @hydroottawa and visit the Outage Centre at www.hydroottawa.com/outages.

