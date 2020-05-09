Lincoln Military Housing Announces Renovations for 1,100 Homes on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lincoln Military Housing (LMH), a partner to the U.S. Army for the construction and management of on-base housing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), reveals plans to upgrade homes in three communities to include upgrades to air conditioning, electrical, plumbing, luxury vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchens, and bathrooms.

"We firmly believe that improving the quality of homes and neighborhoods has a direct impact on family readiness and the overall morale of our military and their families," said Nathaniel Stevens, Area Vice President for Lincoln Military Housing. "Our goal is to improve and maintain our communities' long term while the focus is to modernize the homes all while providing our military and their family a place to live that they are proud to call home."

Joint Base Lewis-McChord housing, managed by LMH, will commence the multi-year interior renovation this summer, and when the project is complete, it will impact over 1,100 homes in Heartwood, New Hillside, and Davis Hill. Non-occupied homes are being made available to new move-ins upon completion. To ensure there is no disruption to current residents, occupied homes will be renovated upon move out.

Additional projects LMH has in the works at JBLM include:



Renovations in the historic Bricks Community

Improving traffic flow and adding parking options in Greenwood

Laundry room renovations on 62 homes in Parkway to provide each home with a new washer and dryer unit

Park improvements and converting carports to garages in Beachwood and Madigan

New paving, sidewalks, siding, and fencing at various communities throughout JBLM

LMH's partnership with Joint Base Lewis-McChord is part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI). MHPI is designed to use private-sector expertise and innovation to provide necessary housing more efficiently all while renovating faster and reinvesting back into the project. LMH acquired the 5,000 homes at Lewis-McChord Communities in April 2016. Lewis-McChord Communities has over 3,100 renovated homes and has designed and built over 1,400 new homes and 5 community centers for the families to enjoy and use for special events. LMH continues to focus long term while modernizing homes with a goal of providing the military and their family a place to live that they are proud to call home.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the U.S. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit http://www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

