MetLife Aktie
WKN: 934623 / ISIN: US59156R1086
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10.06.2026 03:25:56
Lincoln National vs. MetLife: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors seeking stability often look toward the insurance sector for long-term growth. Choosing between Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) requires weighing focused domestic operations against a massive global footprint.Lincoln National focuses heavily on retirement services and life insurance within the United States. MetLife operates on a much larger scale, providing institutional employee benefits and asset management across dozens of markets. Both companies are currently navigating a shifting interest rate environment that significantly impacts their investment-driven business models and profitability.Lincoln National provides financial protection through products like annuities, life insurance, and retirement plan services within the insurance stocks category. It serves approximately 17 million customers primarily in the United States, targeting individuals and employers seeking long-term security. The company recently emphasized its group protection and retirement plan segments to capitalize on domestic demographic shifts and the growing need for workplace benefits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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