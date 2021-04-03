BLUE BELL, Pa., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Lee Tagliamonte, LE receives Top Aesthetician in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021.

ABOUT:

Linda's Lee Tagliamontes' journey started with her own battle with acne and acne scars. Beginning in her teenage years and continuing throughout her twenties and thirties, Linda's endless search to find a way to manage her acne, and also remove her acne scars had brought her to numerous doctors and had seen her purchase countless products, all of which claimed to be the magic cure.

Finding only frustration, yet determined to seek answers, Linda, who had spent sixteen years as an editor for TV Guide Magazine, felt compelled to shift directions in her career. Previously obtaining her Master's Degree, Linda once again returned to school. It was her motivation to fix her own acne scars that lead Linda to delve into the world of medical esthetics. Always passionate about helping others, Linda believed that if she could continue her tireless research, she would truly be able to help others suffering with skin conditions like she did. As a Licensed Esthetician, and after years of extensive research working with world renowned Plastic Surgeons and Dermatologists, Linda has acquired extensive knowledge in all aspects of clinical skin care, including the latest advancements in medical skin treatments, products and technology. As a result, Linda's expertise, advice and highly effective treatments are sought by many throughout the region between Philadelphia and New York City.

Among those who entrust their skin care to this highly respected specialist are Linda's loyal patients at The Skin Rejuvenator Skin Care Studio in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. Her clientele ranges from models, actors, TV personalities, professional athletes and other celebrities.

EDUCATION



Temple University, Masters of Education, Psycho Educational Processes

Licensed Esthetician, Pennsylvania - Magnolia School of Beauty, Esthetics

Licensed Esthetician, New York - Magnolia School of Beauty, Esthetics

CONTACT:

Linda Lee Tagliamonte, LE

653 West Skippack Pike

Blue Bell, PA, USA

(445) 444-1928

www.theskinrejuvenator.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:



Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals and hosts the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.

Media Contact:



VANESSA JULIA FLOREZ

E-MAIL: vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

IG: https://www.instagram.com/aestheticeverything1/

