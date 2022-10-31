|
31.10.2022 13:45:05
Linde Announces Strategic Collaboration With SLB For Carbon Capture, Sequestration Projects
(RTTNews) - Linde Plc (LIN) Monday said it signed a strategic collaboration with SLB for carbon capture, utilization and sequestration projects to accelerate decarbonization solutions in industrial and energy sectors. This collaboration will focus on hydrogen and ammonia production, where CO 2 is a by-product, and in natural gas processing.
With the global footprint, Linde and SLB have been working on decarbonization opportunities for over a year already.
