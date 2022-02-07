Linde Expands Deal With Celanese To Supply Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen

(RTTNews) - Multinational chemical firm Linde Plc (LIN), said on Monday that it has expanded its existing deal with Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, to supply carbon dioxide and hydrogen, to the Celanese manufacturing plant in Texas.

Linde is expected start supplying the two gases in the first half of 2023.

According to the deal, Linde will supply carbon dioxide captured in its nearby carbon monoxide production site. Celanese will use the carbon dioxide and hydrogen, as an alternative feedstock to produce methanol with significantly lower carbon intensity in their Fairway Methanol LLC joint venture.

The move is also expected to ensure high capital efficiency at a competitive cost.

The Dublin-headquartered Linde currently supplies oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide to the Clear Lake facility of Celanese.