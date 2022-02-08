|
08.02.2022 14:00:20
Linde Inks Long-Term Deal With BASF In France To Supply Hydrogen And Steam - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) announced Tuesday that it has signed a long-term agreement with BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK), one of the world's largest chemical companies, for the supply of hydrogen and steam.
Under the agreement, Linde will design, build, own and operate a new hydrogen production facility at Chalampe in France, effectively doubling Linde's current capacity in the Chalampe chemical park where it already has one production facility.
This second plant will supply BASF's new hexamethylenediamine (HMD) manufacturing facility and will also help meet the increasing demand from Linde's local merchant customers for hydrogen. The plant is expected onstream in the first half of 2024.
