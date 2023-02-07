|
07.02.2023 12:56:28
Linde Plc Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Underlying Sales Up 7%
(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) reported fourth quarter adjusted income from continuing operations of $1.57 billion, up 10% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.16, 14% above last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Income from continuing operations was $1.33 billion, up 30% from last year. Income per share from continuing operations was $2.67, up 35%.
Sales were $7.90 billion, 5% below prior year or 1% above when excluding negative currency impact. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 7%. Analysts on average had estimated $7.79 billion in revenue.
Full year adjusted EPS was $12.29, up 15% or up 20% ex. FX. Sales were $33.4 billion, up 8%, or up 13% ex. FX.
For 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.15 to $13.55, up 7% to 10% from prior year or 9% to 12% when excluding estimated currency headwinds. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $11.33.
For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.05 to $3.15, 4% to 8% above prior-year quarter. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.33.
|08:33
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Linde Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.02.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|20.01.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.01.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
