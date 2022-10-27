|
27.10.2022 12:37:30
Linde Q3 Profit Higher, Above Estimates; Ups Annual Outlook Better Than View
(RTTNews) - Industrial gases and engineering company Linde plc (LIN) Thursday reported higher profit in the third quarter, above estimates, helped by growth in revenue. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook above the Street view.
Income from continuing operations in the third quarter was $1.273 billion or $2.54 per share, up from 978 million or $1.88 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.555 billion or $3.10 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Quarterly sale increased 15% year-on-year to $8.797 billion. The consensus estimate was for $8.27 billion.
Looking forward, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.80-$2.90 in the fourth quarter, up 1% to 5% versus prior-year period. Analysts expect earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter.
For the full year, the company has raised its guidance for adjusted earnings per share to $11.93-$12.03, from $11.73-$11.93. The consensus estimate stands at $11.56 per share.
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|16:32
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:53
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.22
|Linde Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|25.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
