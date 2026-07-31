Linde To Invest $1 Bln To Support Semiconductor Facility Expansion In Arizona

(RTTNews) - Linde PLC (LIN.DE, LIN), an industrial gas and engineering company, said that it has bagged a new long-term deal to supply ultra-high-purity industrial gases to a major semiconductor manufacturer.

The deal aims to support the expansion of the customer's semiconductor manufacturing complex in Phoenix, Arizona. Linde will invest $1 billion to expand its existing on-site industrial gases complex in Phoenix.

Under the deal, Linde will build, own, and operate two new SPECTRA air separation units and associated infrastructure. The new units will complement the three existing air separation units at the site.

The expansion will increase Linde's supply of ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen, and argon to support two new semiconductor fabrication facilities.

Separately, Linde LienHwa, Linde's joint venture partner in Taiwan, has been selected by the same customer to supply industrial gases to new semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging facilities at multiple sites in Taiwan.

Linde LienHwa plans to invest around $800 million to build, own, and operate several ASUs and hydrogen production units.