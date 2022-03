Linde To Repurchase Up To $10 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board approved a new share repurchase program for up to $10 billion of ordinary shares. This new program replaces the $5 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and was recently completed.

Under this new program, Linde may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding approx. 507 million shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through and including July 31, 2024.

In addition, the company has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.