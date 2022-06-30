Lindsay Corporation Q3 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $25.07 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $17.80 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to $214.26 million from $161.94 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.07 Mln. vs. $17.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.28 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q3): $214.26 Mln vs. $161.94 Mln last year.