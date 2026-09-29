Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Lindt & Sprüngli adjusts sales growth guidance for 2026



29-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media Release: Revised full-year guidance 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Lindt & Sprüngli revises its full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales growth to 0–2% from 4–6%, while confirming its 2026 EBIT margin guidance of 20–40 basis points improvement compared to the previous year

High price sensitivity among consumers has resulted in lower-than-expected orders in certain European markets, particularly in seasonal businesses. Additionally, an unprecedented heatwave weighed on sales in Europe

Robust performance in other key markets including North America and Asia

The Group is confident of achieving positive volume growth in 2027 through increased brand investments, innovations, and an adjusted pricing strategy, supported by cost savings and easing cocoa prices

The Group reiterates its medium- to long-term targets from 2028 onwards Kilchberg, September 29, 2026 – The Lindt & Sprüngli Group has revised its full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales growth from 4–6% to 0–2%. Subdued consumer sentiment and increased price sensitivity have led to weaker-than-expected order volumes in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, particularly in seasonal businesses. An unprecedented heatwave in Europe additionally weighed on sales across the entire chocolate industry. The Group confirms its EBIT margin guidance for 2026 of 20–40 basis points improvement compared to the previous year and its strategic medium- to long-term growth ambitions from 2028 onwards, supported by an adjusted pricing strategy and continued focus on cost management. Adalbert Lechner, Group CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli: “Necessary price increases due to historically high cocoa prices in recent years, and subdued consumer sentiment led to weaker-than-expected order volumes in certain European markets, particularly in seasonal businesses. An unprecedented heatwave this summer additionally weighed on sales in Europe. While Germany, Switzerland, and Austria have been particularly affected by weaker demand, the Group has experienced robust performance in key markets including North America and Asia. As cocoa prices have eased from historical highs, we expect cost pressure to gradually normalize in the coming months. We are confident that our adjusted pricing strategy, increased brand investments, innovations, and ongoing cost savings will materialize, and that demand will improve, contributing to a positive volume growth in 2027. This will be supported by our strong balance sheet and ongoing robust free cash flow generation.” Medium- to long-term growth targets confirmed The Group reiterates its medium- to long-term targets of 6–8% organic sales growth and an improvement of the EBIT margin of 20–40 basis points per year from 2028 onwards. As usual, the Group will publish its financial guidance for 2027 in the first quarter of 2027. In the long term, the trend toward premium chocolate indulgence will continue and strengthen Lindt & Sprüngli’s position as global market leader in the premium chocolate category. Next publication: Net sales 2026 on Tuesday, January 19, 2027, 7:00 a.m. CET Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | media@lindt.com

Investor Contact | +41 44 716 25 37 | investors@lindt.com About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 180 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate category. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 41 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 650 of its own stores as well as via a network of around 100 distributors around the globe. With around 15,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.92 billion in 2025. Our commitment to contributing to a sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company’s actions and ambitions. Since 2008, the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program has been our Responsible Sourcing Standard for cocoa.

End of Inside Information