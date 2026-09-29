Lindt Aktie
WKN: 859568 / ISIN: CH0010570759
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29.09.2026 07:00:15
Lindt & Sprüngli adjusts sales growth guidance for 2026
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Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Media Release: Revised full-year guidance 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Kilchberg, September 29, 2026 – The Lindt & Sprüngli Group has revised its full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales growth from 4–6% to 0–2%. Subdued consumer sentiment and increased price sensitivity have led to weaker-than-expected order volumes in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, particularly in seasonal businesses. An unprecedented heatwave in Europe additionally weighed on sales across the entire chocolate industry. The Group confirms its EBIT margin guidance for 2026 of 20–40 basis points improvement compared to the previous year and its strategic medium- to long-term growth ambitions from 2028 onwards, supported by an adjusted pricing strategy and continued focus on cost management.
Adalbert Lechner, Group CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli: “Necessary price increases due to historically high cocoa prices in recent years, and subdued consumer sentiment led to weaker-than-expected order volumes in certain European markets, particularly in seasonal businesses. An unprecedented heatwave this summer additionally weighed on sales in Europe. While Germany, Switzerland, and Austria have been particularly affected by weaker demand, the Group has experienced robust performance in key markets including North America and Asia. As cocoa prices have eased from historical highs, we expect cost pressure to gradually normalize in the coming months. We are confident that our adjusted pricing strategy, increased brand investments, innovations, and ongoing cost savings will materialize, and that demand will improve, contributing to a positive volume growth in 2027. This will be supported by our strong balance sheet and ongoing robust free cash flow generation.”
Medium- to long-term growth targets confirmed
The Group reiterates its medium- to long-term targets of 6–8% organic sales growth and an improvement of the EBIT margin of 20–40 basis points per year from 2028 onwards. As usual, the Group will publish its financial guidance for 2027 in the first quarter of 2027. In the long term, the trend toward premium chocolate indulgence will continue and strengthen Lindt & Sprüngli’s position as global market leader in the premium chocolate category.
Next publication: Net sales 2026 on Tuesday, January 19, 2027, 7:00 a.m. CET
Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | media@lindt.com
About Lindt & Sprüngli
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
|Seestrasse 204
|8802 Kilchberg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+ 41 44 716 25 37
|E-mail:
|investors@lindt.com
|Internet:
|www.lindt-spruengli.com
|ISIN:
|CH0010570759, CH0010570767
|Valor:
|1057075, 1057076
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2406660
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2406660 29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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