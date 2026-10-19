Lindt & Sprüngli announces leadership changes

Lindt & Sprüngli announces changes to the Group’s operational leadership to drive the company’s next phase of growth and initiates the search process for a successor.



Adalbert Lechner will leave the company; Dieter Weisskopf, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Group CEO, will assume leadership of the Group as interim CEO with immediate effect. A successor is expected to be appointed in the second quarter of 2027.



The Group also makes leadership changes in Germany and Austria.



Kilchberg, October 19, 2026 – Lindt & Sprüngli announced today that Group CEO Adalbert Lechner will leave the company. The Board of Directors has initiated a search process to identify his successor. Dieter Weisskopf, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Group CEO, will assume leadership of the Group as interim CEO with immediate effect. The company additionally announced a leadership change in Germany and Austria.

The Board of Directors has concluded that Lindt & Sprüngli requires new operational leadership to return to consistent, strong growth and to capture opportunities in all its markets globally.

Ernst Tanner, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors: “The Board is convinced that this leadership change will drive future growth. Our brands and market positions are strong, and our focus continues to be on delivering exceptional products and experiences for our consumers and on profitable growth for our shareholders.”

Dieter Weisskopf, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO: “I know Lindt & Sprüngli, the market, and our people well, and all of it is close to my heart. My focus in the coming months will be to return our European business to growth and to build on the strong performance in North America as well as in Asia-Pacific markets such as Australia, China and Japan, where we continue to gain market share. We will invest significantly in our brands while improving our profitability. My task is to hand over to the next CEO a company with renewed momentum.”

Ernst Tanner, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors: “The current search process will assess the best-qualified people to identify the CEO for the next growth phase, and we expect to appoint a new CEO in the second quarter of 2027. We are very pleased that Dieter Weisskopf, who successfully led Lindt & Sprüngli as CEO until 2022 and has served on the Board since then, has agreed to lead the company as interim CEO in addition to his responsibility as Vice-Chairman, until a new CEO is appointed.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Adalbert Lechner for his important contribution to Lindt & Sprüngli over his 33-year career with the company. He has helped shape the Group’s growth trajectory over many years. We are grateful to him for his leadership and achievements, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Leadership change in Germany and Austria

Today, the company also announced a leadership change in Germany and Austria. Michal Spiller, CEO Germany, will leave the company and Ali Kulein, currently CEO Austria, will succeed him, subject to formal approval by the local Supervisory Board. Fabian Reinhardt, Head of Global Sales, will succeed Ali Kulein as CEO Austria. Both changes take effect on October 26. The Board of Directors thanks Michal Spiller. During his 23 years with Lindt & Sprüngli, he has helped drive the company’s growth in Central and Eastern Europe, Austria and Germany.

Next publication: Net sales 2026 on Tuesday, January 19, 2027, 7:00 a.m. CET