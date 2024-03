Lindt’s tiniest bunny named UK’s priciest Easter chocolate by weight in supermarkets

Gold 10g treat leaps ahead of rivals in Guardian survey, as maker says rising cost of cocoa is a challengeIt’s the bite-size bunny that could take a big chunk out of your Easter budget. Cost-conscious chocaholics might want to steer clear of Lindt’s tiniest golden rabbit after a Guardian investigation found that, pound for pound it seems to be the priciest Easter treat on supermarket shelves.The Lindt Gold Bunny Mini Milk Chocolate weighs in at just 10g – it’s so light that when the Guardian went shopping it failed to register on the shop’s self-checkout. But price-wise it’s a heavyweight: across the main supermarkets we couldn’t find any Easter chocolate on sale at a higher cost for 100g. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel