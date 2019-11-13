LINE Thailand Hosted 'LINE RETAIL TECH 2019', an Exclusive Tech Conference for Retail to Update Trends

BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE RETAIL TECH 2019, hosted by LINE Thailand, wraps up with tremendous success with more than 500 participants from over 200 brands to update the global retail trends and technologies. Experienced retail gurus from leading organizations in Thailand had shared their insights and experiences. Speakers include Mr. Worawoot Ounjai, President Thai Retailers Association; Mr. Chan Srivikom, CEO of Gaysorn Property; plus representatives from the leading retail and online retail businesses in Thailand, those were also scheduled to offer insights on the latest marketing trends for businesses with comprehensive services. Highlighted with the exclusive introduction of LINE OA Plus E-Commerce project, the latest solution for digital entrepreneurs.

Ms. Srisupark Areevanichkul - Corporate Business Director, LINE Thailand, said, "Thai retail industry plays a vital role in developing our country's economy. Technology changes have increased the market competitiveness among retail operators. It is crucial that LINE develops new marketing tools in order to support and enhance the efficiency of Thai digital marketing. LINE Thailand, therefore, hosted this biggest seminar of the year,'LINE RETAIL TECH 2019', in order to provide an update on the overview of retail and e-commerce markets in Thailand. We aim to offer insights and significant trends especially for the retail market, address the challenges and resourceful options for today's entrepreneurs. Exclusively from this seminar, Thai retail businesses would know, understand and experience the latest technology and solutions that LINE has developed for digital retail businesses."

During the seminar, gurus with years of experiences in retail and digital marketing realm had offered their insights about retail trends and new contexts of digital markets. Moreover, LINE RETAIL TECH 2019 also offered special break-out sessions at LINE Solution Room for those who wish to learn more in details and gain better understanding about LINE Solutions, included "OMO (Online-Merge-Offline) Starts Here" to depict the current OMO solutions summary such as LINE OA, LINE API, LINE Sales Promotion (LSP) and LINE Beacon, and also "The Right Customer, The Right Offers to convey how to effectively use LINE Ads Platform (LAP) which is the LINE advertising platform.

Highlighted with the exclusive introduction of "LINE OA Plus E-Commerce", which will be officially launched in early 2020, to support the digital marketing businesses in the new retail era, and fulfill the benefits of LINE OA in the form of All-In-One Solution, as the online store that will help increase sales closing and clearly classify target customers. While also creating a new online shopping experience for consumers with easily and more conveniently.

Srisupark concluded, "In 2020, we expect to see prominent retail changes, which come along with the major movement of LINE, the leading digital platform. LINE is the central platform running a variety of full-services solutions, efficiently supporting and responding to the marketing and business demands. Our solutions bring out strategies which effectively connect businesses and consumers in the highest level."

