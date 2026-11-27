On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) announced the acquisition of private biotechnology developer NeuroAirmid Therapeutics to add HUNT1, an investigational cell therapy candidate for Huntington's disease, an inherited brain disorder, to its pipeline. The transaction expands the company's clinical pipeline to three clinical-stage assets. Three things management said stand out.

Lineage acquired NeuroAirmid Therapeutics to secure HUNT1, a clinical-stage cell therapy currently enrolling patients in a trial for Huntington's disease. Chief Executive Officer Brian Culley emphasized that the addition immediately strengthens the company's clinical portfolio.

The company's proprietary AlloSCOPE 5D manufacturing platform, designed to scale cell production efficiently inside three-dimensional bioreactor vessels, reached new production volumes. Chief Executive Officer Brian Culley said internal engineering efforts expanded culture volumes while achieving key cell differentiation milestones.

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