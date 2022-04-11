Lineage to Present at the NobleCon18 Investor Conference on April 20, 2022

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference on April 20th, 2022 at 4:30pm ET in Seminole Ballroom A. NobleCon18 is taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, April 19th – 21st, 2022.

An archived webcast of the corporate presentation will be available starting April 21st, 2022 on the Events and Presentations page of the Lineage website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on the conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble Capital Markets. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include four allogeneic ("off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, which is now being developed under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; (iii) VAC2, a dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage’s VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and (iv) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005035/en/