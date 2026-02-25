Lineage Aktie

Lineage für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40JLR / ISIN: US53566V1061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 12:48:42

Lineage Turns To Q4 Profit, Revenue Edges Down; Issues 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Lineage, Inc. (LINE), a temperature-controlled industrial REIT, on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter compared with a loss in the prior-year period, while revenue was broadly flat, mainly reflecting lower operating expenses and reduced foreign currency losses.

Net income attributable to Lineage was $6 million or $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $71 million or $0.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Funds from operations or FFO increased to $78 million from $21 million last year, while core FFO declined to $134 million from $147 million.

Adjusted FFO was $214 million or $0.83 per share, flat with $213 million or $0.83 per share a year earlier.

EBITDA grew to $294 million from $176 million, while adjusted EBITDA dropped to $327 million from $335 million.

Total operating expense declined to $1.269 billion from $1.360 billion, and net foreign currency losses improved to $8 million from $30 million.

Income from operations was $67 million, compared with a loss of $21 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues were $1.336 billion, compared with $1.339 billion last year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5275 per share.

For 2026, Lineage expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion and Adjusted FFO per share of $2.75 to $3.00.

Lineage shares closed at $38.06 on Tuesday, up 2.62%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lineage Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten